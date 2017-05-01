Yes Cafe seeking funding to re-open in Edinburgh South

A PRO-INDEPENDENCE cafe in the south of the city has launched a crowdfunding campaign to re-open.

The team behind Yes Cafe Edinburgh South are seeking £5,000 to help them open a venue around the Newington area of the capital.

In December 2016, the previous incarnation of the pro-indy hub was closed due to complications with the Liberton property’s lease.

The new cafe will aim to hold educational classes, host political speakers and act as a “true hub for yessers”.

Mike Blackshaw - one of the six committee members behind the project - hopes to open the doors after the general election in June.

Mr Blackshaw, who is originally from England but has lived in the capital since 1964, said the cafe will welcome all who are willing to promote the independence cause through “culture and politics.”

He said: “The idea is to be completely different.

“The independence debate divides people when it shouldn’t. Opinion is opinion. People can hold different views.

“For me it is important that people know the culture and the history behind it [independence movement] and why the establishment media will always come out for the Union.”

Mr Blackshaw added: “It’s time people know what the facts are. We aim to give them proper facts.”

The organising committee hope the hub will provide classes on the Scots language as well as Scottish history and culture.

Yes Cafe Edinburgh South have a fundraising page on indiegogo.