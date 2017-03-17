World turns green in honour of St Patrick’s Day

From Rio to Russia the world turned green today for St Patrick’s Day.

As Irishmen prepared to parade or simply raise a glass or two of porter in honour of their patron saint, landmarks across the globe were lit up in bright emerald green.

The Kelpies in Falkirk (Sandy Young/PA Wire)

At the Canadian border the water in the Niagara Falls glowed thanks to some clever lighting trickery.

And in Brazil the Christ the Redeemer statue towering above Rio de Janeiro was striking.

Closer to home the Kelpies statue at the Falkirk Wheel took part in the celebrations while Edinburgh Castle turned itself green for the night.

In London, a massive St Patrick’s parade will take place culminating in Trafalgar Square, while in Dubai, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel also went green.

Fountain on the South side of the White House is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

And in Washington where Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny is the guest of honour the White House turned the water in their fountain for the day.