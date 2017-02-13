West Wing’s Toby Ziegler gets #PresidentBawbag trending on Twitter

West Wing actor Richard Schiff has found a new legion of fans after helping an anti-Donald Trump hashtag inspired by Scottish protests trend on Twitter.

Schiff, who portrayed White House Communications Director Toby Ziegler in the hit show created by Aaron Sorkin, has been particularly outspoken about Donald Trump’s presidency since he took office.

And after two anti-Trump demonstrations in Edinburgh that saw thousands of people take to the streets of the Capital to protest against the US president, Schiff’s attention was drawn to some of the imaginative placards on show.

One sign read: “Trump is pure radge & ah’m fair scunnered,” while another read: “Yer maw was an immigrant you absolute roaster.”

After retweeting posts from protesters around the world, Schiff - who is a member of the Democrats and backed Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election - was inundated with photos from Scotland.

Schiff tweeted: “‘Bawbag!’ They actually use the word ‘Bawbag!’ This made my day. Thank you Scotland!”

Martin Sheen as president Jeb Bartlet, Schiff as Ziegler and Rob Lowe as Sam Seaborn in a scene from the West Wing. Picture: AP/NBC

The trending hashtag capped a weekend to forget for the US president, after a newspaper in the Dominican Republic carried a photo of Alec Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live character instead of an actual picture of Trump.