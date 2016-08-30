Vladimir Putin arrested in USA on trespassing charge

Vladimir Putin has been arrested in Florida and is facing charges of trespassing, according to reports from the United States.

CBS12 reports that Putin - a West Palm Beach local and absolutely not the president of Russia - was detained by police after reports of a man screaming at workers in a Publix supermarket.

Putin refused to leave the store when confronted by supermarket managers, according to police.

The 28-year-old is now facing charges of trespassing and resisting arrest following the alleged incident last week.

Putin appeared in court this week and is currently being held at a West Palm Beach detention centre.