Video: Tiger Woods appears confused in police dashcam footage

Police footage shows Tiger Woods struggling to walk as he is arrested by officers who found the golf star asleep at the wheel of his running Mercedes.

The 14-time major golf champion was apprehended for driving under the influence (DUI) in Florida and blamed his state on an “unexpected reaction” to a mix of prescription medicines.

This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP)

On Wednesday, Jupiter Police Department controversially released dashboard footage of the former world number one failing to pass a sobriety test a short drive from his home.

Many Tiger Woods fans took to social media to condemn police for releasing the footage.

Patrolling police found his 2015 Mercedes AMG at the side of the road with its engine running and the indicators flashing in the early hours of Monday.

He is seen struggling to stay upright as he fails to walk barefoot in a straight line after getting out of the vehicle which had flat tyres and damage which police say was fresh.

Tiger Woods speaks during a press conference in 2008 (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

The video also shows officers handcuffing the 41-year-old as he can barely keep his eyes open.

As an officer moves a light in front of his face during the test, he fails to follow it with his eyes.

When he is asked to recall his instructions after being asked to say the alphabet, he tells an officer they are “not to sing the national anthem backwards”.

Officers described him as being co-operative despite his confused state and as having “slow, mumbled and slurred” speech.

Tests corroborated Woods’ claim that he did not have alcohol in his system and during the video he is seen to explain that the only drugs he has taken are those he is prescribed.

Woods, who is recovering from back surgery, apologised and said he took “full responsibility” after spending nearly four hours in jail.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” he said.

“I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

He will appear in court in Palm Beach County on July 5.