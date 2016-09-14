Video of unstoppable nine-year-old rugby player goes viral

A nine-year-old child from Australia has gone viral after a video of him destroying his junior rugby league opponents appeared online.

Meaalofa Te’o is seen running over and through opposing players and scoring numerous tries in a recent tournament in Canberra.

One segment of the video shows Te’o sending one opponent flying with a strong arm while fending off an attempted tackle. Fans on the sidelines are heard to say “oh my goodness” as Te’o, wearing No. 17, knocks down player after player as he runs for another four-point try.

His family lives in the Dandenong region, near Melbourne, in Victoria state, but made the 700-kilometer (430-mile) trip northeast to Canberra and left with a trophy following their son’s one-man show.

Karene Te’o, Meaalofa’s father, told Nine television’s Wide World of Sports that his son is actually a mild-mannered kid.

“Tries like that are normal for him, he is a very good player but soft at heart. He is a very humble young boy,” Karene Te’o said.

Meaalofa usually plays for Sunbury United, but changed to another team in the region, the Doveton Steelers, so he could play on the same team as his cousins for the Canberra tournament.

