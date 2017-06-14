US Congressman Steve Scalise and aides shot in Virginia

A US Republican politician and aides have been shot during baseball practice in Virginia.

House of Representatives Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, also Republican, said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Police tweeted they were “investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody.”

The White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, confirmed that President Trump was aware of the shooting.

More to follow.