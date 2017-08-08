UN finds ‘systematic’ violations against Venezuela protesters

The UN human rights office says it has found “widespread and systematic use” of excessive force and arbitrary detention against demonstrators and detainees in Venezuela.

It also detected other human rights violations, including “violent house raids, torture and ill- treatment”.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said preliminary findings suggest there are “no signs” that the situation is improving.

The team found security forces were allegedly responsible for at least 46 deaths, and pro-government armed groups were allegedly responsible for 27 among 124 deaths being investigated in connection with demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

It said it was unclear who the perpetrators of the other deaths were. The rights office said violations included “house raids, torture and ill- treatment of those detained in connection with the protests”.

A full report on the team’s findings is expected this month.

The report came as foreign ministers from 14 nations meet in Peru in hopes of finding consensus on a regional response to Venezuela’s crisis, while Mr Maduro’s all-powerful constitutional assembly forges ahead on promises to punish the embattled leader’s foes.

The assembly is expected to gather at the legislative palace in Caracas for the first time since voting on Saturday to remove the nation’s out- spoken chief prosecutor, a move that was condemned by many of the regional governments that are sending representatives to the meeting in Peru’s capital, Lima.

Peru’s president has been vocal in rejecting the new assembly but the region has found that agreeing on collective actions has proved tricky.

Venezuela is facing mounting pressure and threats of deepening sanctions from trade partners, including a recent suspension from South America’s Mercosur.

Despite growing criticism, Mr Maduro has remained firm in pressing the constitutional assembly forward in executing his priorities.

The new assembly has signalled it will act swiftly in following his commands, voting to replace the chief prosecutor with a government loyalist and to create a “truth commission” that will wield unusual powers to prosecute and levy sentences.

Opposition leaders vowed to remain in their posts in their only government foothold – the country’s single-chamber congress, the National Assembly.