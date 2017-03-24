Ukranian MP was gunned down by Kremlin agent, Kiev claims

A senior Ukrainian official said the killer of an outspoken Kremlin critic Denis Voronenko, who was gunned down in Kiev, was a Russian agent.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, identified the man who shot Voronenko on Thursday as 28-year old Pavel Parshov and said he had been trained in Russia by Russian security services.

“He underwent a special course at a school for saboteurs,” Gerashchenko wrote Friday in a Facebook post.

Voronenko, a former Russian lawmaker who became a vociferous critic of Moscow following his recent move to Ukraine, was shot dead near the entrance of an upscale hotel in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the murder was an “act of state terrorism,” a charge angrily denied by Russian officials.