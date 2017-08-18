Two dead in stabbing rampage in Finland

TWO people have been killed and at least six others injured in a stabbing attack in Finland.

Police are said to have shot the man who struck in the western city of Turku, and are looking for more potential suspects.

He has been taken into custody after being shot in the leg, police say.

The incident reportedly took place in the Puutori-Market Square area. Police have warned other attackers may remain at large, and asked people to stay away from the city centre.

Turku University Hospital director Petri Virolainen told journalists that at least eight people had been sent there with injuries, and one person had died.

One man suspected of carrying out the attacks was shot in the leg by police, who warned people to avoid central Turku.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

The tabloid Ilta-Sanomat claimed that six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a buggy was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Finnish journalist Petri Makela wrote on Twitter: “At least five victims, most likely some fatalities, one was a woman with a baby.”

The identity or motives of the perpatrators are not yet known, but the attack comes a day after a van mounted a pedestrian area in the La Ramblas area of Barcelona, killing 14 and injuring up to 100.