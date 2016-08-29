‘Trump was my warm-up’, says Nigel Farage after speech

Nigel Farage has compared Donald Trump to Ronald Reagan – saying the former US president was successful despite many thinking he was unfit to hold office before his election.

The outgoing Ukip ­leader spoke at a rally for the Republican White House hopeful in Jackson, Mississippi.

He said that an aide had told him Mr Trump was his warm-up, as opposed to the other way round.

At the rally, he did not ­explicitly endorse Mr Trump but did say he would not vote for Hillary Clinton, even if he was paid.

Mr Farage said: “Virtually everyone thought Ronald ­Reagan was unfit to be the US president before he made a huge success of his two terms.”