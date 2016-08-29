‘Trump was my warm-up’, says Nigel Farage after speech

Nigel Farage has compared Donald Trump to Ronald Reagan – saying the former US president was successful despite many thinking he was unfit to hold office before his election.
The outgoing Ukip leader spoke at a rally for the Republican White House hopeful in Jackson, Mississippi.
He said that an aide had told him Mr Trump was his warm-up, as opposed to the other way round.
At the rally, he did not explicitly endorse Mr Trump but did say he would not vote for Hillary Clinton, even if he was paid.
Mr Farage said: “Virtually everyone thought Ronald Reagan was unfit to be the US president before he made a huge success of his two terms.”