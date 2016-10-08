Trump under fire from top Republicans over lewd tape

Senior Republicans have lined up to attack Donald Trump after a leaked videotape emerged in which the presidential candidate brags about groping women.

In footage dating from 2005, Trump can be heard discussing his attempts to sleep with a married woman and says his celebrity status allows him to “do anything”, including “grab” women “by the pussy”.

The Republican nominee for the White House initially described his comments as “locker room banter”, but later issued a video apology, saying: “I was wrong and I apologise”.

However, within hours of the footage being released by the Washington Post and NBC News, there was widespread condemnation from within Trump’s own party.

House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan said he was sickened by the comments, while party chairman Reince Priebus said: “No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever.” However, neither man withdrew their endorsement of their party’s controversial candidate.

Jeb Bush, the Florida governor and a former opponent of Trump in the fight for the Republican nomination, tweeted: “As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump’s reprehensible comments degrading women.”

Three Republican members of Congress have called on Trump to abandon the race for the White House, however. Among them was Utah’s Jason Chaffetz, who called Trump’s words “some of the most abhorrent and offensive comments that you can possibly imagine”.

On the tape, the businessman is caught on a live microphone while talking with Billy Bush of the TV show Access Hollywood. He is heard saying “I did try and f*** her. She was married.”

He also brags about women letting him kiss and grab them because he is famous.

“When you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.” He adds seconds later: “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

In a 90-second apology video, Trump said: “I’ve never said I’m a perfect person nor pretended to be someone that I’m not. Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong and I apologise.”

But he described the footage as “a distraction” and accused Bill Clinton of “abusing women” and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton of “bullying, attacking, shaming and intimidating (her husband’s) victims”.

Hillary Clinton said on Twitter: “We cannot allow this man to become president.”