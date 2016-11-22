Tour-weary Kanye West taken to hospital ‘with exhaustion’

Kanye West is exhausted due to his gruelling tour, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner said as the rapper was reportedly taken to hospital for exhaustion.

The musician is being treated for sleep deprivation in Los Angeles after police were called to reports of a disturbance on Monday, a day after cancelling his tour.

A source said: “He is exhausted and currently dealing with sleep deprivation. He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine.”

The source added that West was not restrained and that “he went freely” to hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it responded to a report of a disturbance but the incident was deemed a “medical emergency”.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said: “At 1:20pm, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an unspecified medical aid request in the 900 block of North Laurel Avenue.

“An adult male described as medically stable was taken to an area hospital for assessment.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was expected to appear at the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday but did not attend.

It would have marked her first public appearance since she was robbed in Paris in October. Her mother, Jenner, spoke to reporters at the event shortly before news broke about her son-in-law’s reported hospital treatment.

Addressing why West had cancelled his tour, Jenner said: “He’s exhausted, he’s just really tired.

“He’s had a gruelling tour and it’s been a grind so he just needs some rest.”

Kardashian was photographed getting off a private jet at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles - just hours after West was taken to hospital.

The ball she had been due to attend - to honour her father, Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003 - was attended by her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, as well as Jenner.

West, 39, abruptly pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour on Sunday following a series of onstage outbursts in recent days.

A spokesman for the music star confirmed his remaining 21 dates were no longer taking place but no reason was given for the cancellation.

Live Nation said fans with tickets for the cancelled shows would be refunded. On Saturday, West ended a concert after four songs in Sacramento, California, before cancelling a performance in Los Angeles a day later, just hours before he was due on stage.