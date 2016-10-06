Search

Top ten inspirational female role models revealed

Malala Yousafzai features in the list

Research by Disney has revealed the most inspirational and empowering female role models for young girls with Michelle Obama, topping the poll closely followed by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and Jessica Ennis-Hill, athlete and Olympic gold medalist. The top 10 female role models are:

