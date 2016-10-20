This is why everyone is talking about ‘bigly’ this morning

You may have noticed ‘bigly’ is trending on both Twitter and Google today.

The reason for this is that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appeared to use the word during last night’s debate in Las Vegas.

Mr Trump, talking about Barack Obama’s immigration record, claimed that the incumbent president has deported ‘millions of people’.

Mr Trump said: “Under Obama, millions of people have been moved out of this country. [Hillary Clinton] doesn’t want to say that, but that’s what’s happened, bigly.”

What is unclear is if the reality TV star and businessman was actually attempting to say ‘big league’ - which he has used before.

Mr Trump has been criticised in the past for mix-ups in the past, such as confusing the 9/11 terror attacks with the 7/11 chain of shops, and misspelling the word ‘honor’, when he tweeted: “Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night. Great honer!”

Last December the Republican presidential hopeful claimed: “I know words, I have the best words.”

This is not the first time Mr Trump has appeared to use ‘bigly’ - a word defined as an ‘adverb variation of the word big - meaning of great force, large and of great importance’ - during a debate or speech.

During an address in Indiana in May, following his landslide victory in the state’s primary, Mr Trump said: “We’re going to win bigly.”

‘Bigly’ originated at some point during the 15th century, but largely fell out of use some time in the 1900s.