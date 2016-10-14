Thai king’s body at Grand Palace for people to pay their respects

Buddhist funeral ceremonies have begun in Bangkok’s Grand Palace complex for King Bhumibol Adulyadej before his body is displayed for people to pay respects to the monarch revered by many Thais as their father and a demigod.

Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, dressed in white military finery and a black armband, sat near orange-robed monks as they chanted in the high-ceilinged Phiman Rattaya palace. Once a residential building, the palace is now used as the main venue for state funerals.

Earlier, a royal convoy led by a van carrying Bhumibol’s body and monks drove to the Grand Palace complex from Siriraj hospital, where the king died on Thursday at the age of 88. The hospital had been his virtual home for years as doctors treated him for various illnesses afflicting his lungs, liver, kidneys, brain and blood.

The convoy drove the short distance across the Chao Phraya river to the sprawling royal complex, a major tourist attraction replete with resplendent palaces, museums and temples.

Thousands of people sat four to five rows deep on both sides of the road, sobbing openly and bowing deeply as the convoy passed. Most held portraits of the king in regal yellow robes. Some without portraits pulled currency notes from their wallets: all bank notes carry the king’s face. Many had camped 24 hours since Thursday.

“I wanted to send off his majesty,” said Nateimon Chitrakon, 39, standing on a bridge over the river. “He was the love of all Thais.”

Those who were unable to get close watched the momentous event on television. At Bangkok’s main railway station, a crowd gathered in front of a large public screen. Many wept as they watched the cortege drive slowly.

“I am a bit worried now he’s not here,” said Wilanya Keawnod, a student. “Past problems have been resolved smoothly because of him.”

Railway authorities are expected to run more trains in the coming days to cope with the anticipated surge in travelers wanting to get to Bangkok to join in the mourning.

Most Thais had known no other king. Bhumibol, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, had been on the throne for 70 years. His son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is to ascend the throne, followed the king’s body in a yellow Mercedes van. Accompanying Vajiralongkorn was his consort, Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhaya. Behind them were dozens of cars.

The body will lie at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, inside the Grand Palace complex for an undisclosed duration. No date has been set for the cremation.

Yesterday marked the first day in 70 years that Thailand has been without a king as Vajiralongkorn asked for more time to mourn with the rest of the nation before ascending the throne. The constitution says that in the absence of a king, the head of the Privy Council will become the regent, but it is vague about the situation in which the heir apparent hasn’t taken over.

The government declared a public holiday and people across the shaken nation donned black, their eyes swollen and red with hours of weeping. Many were still sobbing – in building halls, elevators, shops – in spontaneous outbursts of emotion that reflected the deep love and respect Bhumibol commanded.

The news of his death, announced in a palace statement, had long been both anticipated and feared. But the nation remained stable and life continued largely as usual with most shops open.

A one-year mourning period for the government has been declared together with a 30-day moratorium on state and official events. But no demands have been made of the private sector.