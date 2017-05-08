Sturgeon congratulates Macron after victory in French vote

Nicola Sturgeon has congratulated Emmanuel Macron after his victory in the French presidential election.

The centrist candidate, 39, defeated the far right’s Marine Le Pen, winning 66.1 per cent of the vote to her 33.9 per cent.

Emmanuel Macron has been elected president of France. Picture: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Posting on Twitter, the First Minister said: “Vive La France.

“Congratulations to new President, Emmanuel Macron, on his decisive victory over the hard right.”

Acknowledging his victory, Mr Macron told supporters he wanted to ensure Le Pen voters “no longer have a reason to vote for an extremist position”.