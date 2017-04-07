Stockholm terror attack: Death toll rises to 5

At least five people were killed after a truck ploughed through crowds on a busy pedestrian street in Stockholm in what is being described as a terror attack.

Several more people have been injured, according to police.

The incident occured at 3pm (2pm GMT) on Drottningatan, a pedestrianised shopping street in the Swedish capital.

The lorry then crashed into corner of the Ahlens department store, part of a country-wide chain.

Witnesses described how lifeless bodies were covered with rubbish bags as paramedics gave CPR to the seriously injured.

Newspaper Aftonbladet reported that hundreds of shoppers ran for their lives from the scene near the Ahlens store.

Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has said that everything indicates that it is “a terror attack”. Swedish intelligence agencies have also described it as an attack rather than an accident.

The attack comes just two weeks after Muslim convert Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before attempting to enter the Houses of Parliament.

Last year, Islamic extremists used lorries in two similar attacks in Nice and Berlin.

It is still unclear as to who hijacked the lorry but Swedish authories have confirmed that a man hunt is underway after the driver of the truck was seen running from the scene.

Police officers work in gas masks at the scene where a truck crashed. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

In a press conference, the chief of Sweden’s police Dan Eliasson said: “We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck.

Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.

The city’s metro system has also been completely shut down.

Authorities in neighbouring Norway have signalled that police officers at Oslo airport and major Norwegian cities will be armed until further notice. Norwegian police do not routinely carry firearms.

A police officer in a gas mask attends the scene as crowds look on. Picture: AP

World leaders have expressed their sadness at the attack, sending messages of condolence to the Swedish government, including President of the European Council Donald Tusk and ministers from neighbouring Scandinavian countries.

More to follow >>>>