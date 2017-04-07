Stockholm terror attack: 3 dead after truck driven into crowd

A truck has driven into crowds on a street in Stockholm, killing at least three people in what is being described as a possible terror attack.

Several more people have been injured, according to police.

The incident occured at 3pm (2pm GMT) on Drottningatan, a pedestrianised shopping street in the Swedish capital.

The lorry then crashed into the Ahlens department store.

Newspaper Aftonbladet reported that hundreds of people ran for their lives from the scene near Ahlens.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has said that everything indicates that it is “a terror attack”. Swedish intelligence agencies have also described it as an attack rather than an accident.

Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

More to follow >>>>

Police officers work in gas masks at the scene where a truck crashed. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

A police officer in a gas mask attends the scene as crowds look on. Picture: AP