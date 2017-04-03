St Petersburg metro explosions: 10 killed, 40 injured

A bomb blast tore through an underground train in St Petersburg yesterday killing ten people and injuring about 40 as president Vladimir Putin was visiting, authorities said.

Hours later, police found an unexploded device in one of the city’s busiest underground stations, sending a further wave of fear through Mr Putin’s hometown.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Interfax news agency said law enforcement agencies were searching for two suspects, and state TV showed a photo of one possible suspect wearing what appeared to be a skullcap characteristic of Muslim regions in the former Soviet Union.

Russia’s top criminal investigative body, the Investigative Committee, said it was investigating the blast as a terrorist attack, but said it was also considering other motives.

The explosion rocked the train as it travelled between stations about 2:20pm.

The driver chose to continue on to the next station a decision praised by the Investigative Committee as aiding evacuation efforts and reducing the danger of more deaths from passengers trying to walk along the subway’s electrified tracks.

Health minister Veronika Skvortsova said ten people died from the blast. City health authorities said 43 others were hospitalised.

Within two hours of the train blast, authorities had found and deactivated another bomb at a separate busy St Petersburg underground station, Vosstaniya Square. That station is a major transfer point for passengers on two lines and serves the railway station from which most trains to Moscow depart.

Russian law enforcement agencies confirmed the Vosstaniya Square device was rigged with shrapnel, and the Interfax news agency said it contained up to 1kg of explosives.

Mr Putin was in St Petersburg yesterday to meet Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, and went ahead with the talks after appearing on Russian television to speak about the attack.

“Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened,” Mr Putin said.

Russian trains and planes have been targeted repeatedly by Islamic militants, mostly connected to the insurgency in Chechnya and other Caucasus republics.