St Petersburg metro explosions: 10 casualties reported

At least 10 people have reportedly been killed in an explosion on a subway in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The subway’s administration said several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is under way.

Russian news agency TASS quoted a police source saying at least 10 people had been killed. There are also reports of blasts at two Metro stations.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city centre, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion.

Mr Putin is visiting the city today and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later.

More to follow..