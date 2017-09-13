Spain threatens 712 Catalan mayors with arrest for independence poll

Spain’s state prosecutor is investigating more than 700 Catalan mayors for cooperating with a referendum on independence that has been suspended by a court.

The prosecutor has ordered police to arrest the mayors if they do not comply.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, centre, attends an urgent cabinet meeting at the Moncloa palace in Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

READ MORE: Hundreds of thousands ready for Catalonian independence rally

The pro-independence coalition ruling Catalonia has vowed to hold the vote despite the prohibition and has asked the 947 mayors in the northeastern region to provide facilities for the plebiscite.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy’s conservative government has pledged to stop the referendum and was granted a suspension by the Constitutional Court while judges decide on its legality.

READ MORE: Storm Aileen: Heavy rain warning in place during rush hour

Members of the Catalan Popular Party display Spanish flags just before abandoning the session ahead of the voting. Picture: AP

On Wednesday, the country’s top prosecutor, Jose Manuel Maza, ordered provincial prosecutors to investigate 712 mayors who have already offered municipal facilities for the October 1 vote and the regional Catalan police to arrest them if they do not show up to give evidence.

More to follow