Several wounded in Munich stabbing spree

Several people have been wounded in a stabbing spree this morning in Munich city centre, German police have said.

A man is said to have fled the scene after injuring several people in the attack.

None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Members of the public have been told to avoid Rosenheimer Platz in the city centre.

German police say they are looking for the perpetrator ‘with all available police forces’.

The suspect is described as a male in his 40s. He is believed to have fled the scene on a black bicycle.

His motive remains unclear.

More to follow...