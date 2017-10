Several killed in horror train crash in Finland

Have your say

Police in Finland say that at least four people have been killed in a train crash in the south of the country.

A train collided with a military vehicle at a railroad crossing in southern Finland early Thursday, killing four, police and military officials said.

The crash in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, also left several people injured.

Police said four people were killed, including one train passenger. A Finnish general said that three soldiers died.

“Today I have received a heartbreaking message: Three conscripts have died in an accident in Raseborg,” Gen. Jarmo Lindberg said in a statement.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg and in Helsinki.

Finland’s defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday “had started with grim news” and “I feel grief.”