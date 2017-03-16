Several at high school in south of France

A shooting has taken place at a high school in the town of Grasse in southern France.

The French government has issued a nationwide alert but officials are still trying to determine whether there are any casualties.

The incident comes as France remains in a state of emergency following deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and an attack last year in the city of Nice, which is 25 miles away from Grasse.

Also on Thursday a letter bomb exploded at the French office of the International Monetary Fund, lightly injuring one person, according to Paris police.

Staff from the IMF office were evacuated and armed military officers and police guarded the area, in a chic district of western Paris.

The World Bank office in France is in the same compound.

No other damage was reported in the explosion, according to a police official.

It is unclear who sent the explosive.

Thursday’s incident came a day after a package arrived at the German finance ministry containing low-grade explosives, like those used in firecrackers.

Mail room employees at the ministry quickly identified the package as suspicious and called in explosives experts, who destroyed it with a controlled explosion.

France remains in a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks over the past two years.

