Scots tourists caught up in Kos earthquake

Scottish tourists have spoken about their experience following a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Kos.

Two men from Sweden and Turkey have died and around 120 are reportedly injured following the 6.7-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea.

Tourists had to flee their hotel rooms when the tremor, struck at around 1.30am, and was followed by aftershocks throughout the night.

Speaking to STV, a Glasgow couple said: “We just dozing off this morning about 1am then the next minute the whole room and hotel starts shaking side to side.

“When it stopped, after what felt like a lifetime but was only actually a few minutes, we started running downstairs and everybody else was doing the same, some with no clothes on.”

Tourists wait outside the terminal building at the airport on the Greek Island of Kos. Picture; Getty

“When we got downstairs we just kept getting mini quakes all through the night until about 9am but people are still thinking they can feel them just now.

“We were asked to stay outside the hotel all night so nobody has had any sleep but the hotel was good with us by giving us drinks, covers and stuff like that.”

SPFL footballer Kevin McNaughton, who played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle took to social media to tell of his experience.

The 34-year-old full-back tweeted: “Just experienced an earthquake in Turkey... room shaking allover place, Just stood outside now, not sure what to do.”

Travellers to Turkey are being advised: “There may be disruption to ferry and flight services as a result of the earthquake.”

The Foreign Office also instructs visitors to Greece and Turkey to “be aware of the possibility of aftershocks.”

It is understood that no Brits have been injured in the quake.