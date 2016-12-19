Russian ambassador to Turkey shot dead

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey has died after being shot in Ankara, the Russian foreign ministry said.

A gunman opened fire on the ambassador, Andrei Karlov, during a photo exhibition.

Turkish police shot and killed the gunman, Turkish station NTV reported.

The ambassador was several minutes into a speech at the embassy-sponsored exhibition in the capital, Ankara, when a man wearing a suit and tie shouted “Allahu Akbar” and fired at least eight shots, according to a photographer in the audience.

The attacker also said some words in Russian and smashed several of the photos hung for the exhibition.

There was panic as people ran for cover.

NTV said three other people were wounded in the attack.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Karlov was shot “when an unidentified assailant opened chaotic gunfire during a public event in Ankara”. She said Russia was in contact with Turkish officials about the incident.

US State Department spokesman John Kirby said officials were aware of reports about the shooting.

“We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source,” Kirby said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”