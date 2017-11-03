Rogue Twitter employee ‘shuts down’ Donald Trump’s account

Have your say

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared Thursday evening, but is now back up and running, according to the social messaging company.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.”

Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and “inadvertently” deactivated Trump’s account briefly Thursday evening.

The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

Twitter took responsibility for the outage.

In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees.

The account was unreachable for 11 minutes.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company statement continued.

Trump tweeted: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”