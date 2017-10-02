Rod Stewart ‘has 5-a-side pitch with Celtic crest on it at LA mansion’

Robbie Keane has revealed that Rod Stewart has a five-a-side football pitch at his Los Angeles mansion - complete with a huge Celtic crest on it.

The Irishman was speaking to Graham Hunter for the journalist’s ‘Big Interview’ podcast, and revealed many surprising tidbits of information about his career so far.

An aerial shot of Rod Stewart's LA mansion. No sign of the Celtic crest on the pitch however. Picture: Google Maps

Keane, who signed for Indian Super League outfit Atletico de Kolkata last month, told the story of how current Scotland manager Gordon Strachan had convinced him to sign for Coventry City from Wolves.

Keane told Hunter: “Gordon Strachan called me when Iw as at Wolves, I was getting paid £1500 a week or something like that, and I was playing 20 or 30 games for Wolves, banging in goals and for me that was a lot of money.

“I remember getting a call from Gordon and the first thing he said was, ‘Robbie, how are you doing? It’s Gordon Strachan here, do you want to be a millionaire?’”

But Keane, who spent six seasons with LA Galaxy, also revealed how he used to have a kickabout on Rod Stewart’s five-a-side pitch at his Beverly Hills pad during his time in Major League Soccer.

Robbie Keane in action for Celtic during his loan spell in 2010. Picture: Robert Perry

Keane said: “We used to go up to Rod’s house in Los Angeles, and play five-a-side.

“He has a pitch up there with a massive Celtic crest on it, which is great, and 10 or 12 lads used to go up there with the kids and play.

“It was good fun.”

Stewart is a big fan of Celtic, despite his father following Hibs. The singer was in Glasgow to take in Celtic’s match with Hibs at the weekend, which US rapper Coolio also attended.