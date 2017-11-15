Robert Mugabe ‘fine’ as tanks on streets of Harare

Robert Mugabe is “fine” but is confined to his home after a night of unrest in Zimbabwe that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster, South African president Jacob Zuma has said.

Mr Zuma said he had spoken with 93-year-old Mr Mugabe, who he continues to refer to as president of Zimbabwe.

The military were out in force on the streets of the Zimbabwean capital Harare after what they termed a bloodless correction. Picture: AP

South Africa’s ministers of defence and state security are being sent to Zimbabwe to meet Mr Mugabe and the military, Mr Zuma said.

Zimbabwe’s army said it has Mr Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices following a night of unrest.

The night’s action triggered speculation of a coup but the military’s supporters praised it as a “bloodless correction”.

For the first time, the southern African nation is seeing the military oppose Mr Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state and one of the longest-serving authoritarian rulers.

Mr Mugabe has been in power since Zimbabwe’s independence from white minority rule in 1980.

The move comes after Mr Mugabe last week fired vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa – who enjoyed the military’s backing – fled Zimbabwe last week but said he would return to lead the country.

More than 100 senior officials allegedly supporting him have been listed for disciplinary measures by a faction associated with Mr Mugabe’s wife Grace.

The first lady appeared positioned to replace Mr Mnangagwa as one of the country’s two vice-presidents at a special conference of the ruling party in December, leading many in Zimbabwe to suspect she could succeed her husband.

Grace Mugabe is unpopular with some Zimbabweans because of lavish spending as many struggle and four people accused of booing her at a recent rally were arrested.

Armed soldiers in armoured personnel carriers stationed themselves at key points in capital Harare while Zimbabweans formed long lines at banks in order to draw the limited cash available, a routine chore in the country’s ongoing financial crisis.

In an address to the nation after taking control of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Major General Sibusiso Moyo said yesterday that the military is targeting “criminals” around Mr Mugabe and sought to reassure the country that order will be restored. It was not clear where Mr Mugabe, 93, and his wife were yesterday but it seems they are in the custody of the military.