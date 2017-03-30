Prince Charles struts his stuff with dancers in Romania

The Prince of Wales danced his way into the hearts of Romanians when he strutted his stuff to a village band.

Charles did not need to be asked twice when a group of traditional performers invited him to join them as he toured a museum in Bucharest.

He took the hand of a young woman from the Burnasul ensemble and linked up with others to form a circle for a dance known as Hora.

The Prince has danced his way around the globe in recent years, trying his hand at the foxtrot in Christchurch, New Zealand, and a traditional sword dance in the Middle East.

His moment to let his hair down came when he visited the museum in the Romanian capital, a popular tourist attraction which features replicas of rural homes and churches.

Charles is on a nine-day tour of Europe and arrived in Romania on Wednesday, the day Article 50 was triggered to start the formal process of the UK severing ties with the EU.

He reaffirmed his and Britain’s friendship with Romania and its people and pledged that it would endure despite Brexit.

Speaking after a bilateral meeting with President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, he said: ‘’It means a very great deal to me to have built a special partnership with Romania.

“I know that the United Kingdom has also built a very deep and special partnership with your nation. I know that will endure, as will my own.’’