President Bashar Assad’s regime has secretly killed up to 13,000

President Bashar Assad’s regime has killed up to 13,000 people in secrecy in a Syrian jail, according to Amnesty International.

A report from the London charity claimed the victims, many of them civilians opposed to the government, were hanged in Saydnaya Prison in five years.

The killings took place at least weekly between 2011 and 2015 where groups of up to 50 were removed from their cells and killed, according to the investigation.

Evidence was drawn from interviews with witnesses including judges, officials and former guards at the prison north of Damascus.

Lynn Maalouf, the deputy director for research at Amnesty’s regional office in Beirut, said: “The horrors depicted in this report reveal a hidden, monstrous campaign, authorised at the highest levels of the Syrian government, aimed at crushing any form of dissent within the Syrian population.”