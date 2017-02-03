Paris police: Soldier opens fire outside Louvre

Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked and the area is being evacuated.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum Picture: Getty Images

The Paris police press office said it has no other details other than that a soldier opened fire.

A police union official, Luc Poignant, told BFM-TV that an attacker assaulted the soldier and that the area is now being secured.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital’s biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

More to follow.