One police officer shot dead, two injured in Paris

A police officer has been shot and killed on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, according to French authorities.

The French Interior Ministry confirmed two others were also injured.

A man is reported to have opened fire on a stationary police car killing the officer and injuring others, according to authorities.

Motives at the this stage are unclear but French media have reported that the attacker was known to security forces.

Pierre Henry Brandet, a spokesman for the French Interior Ministry, said: “I can tell you that, according to the first reports, police officers were directly targeted.”

The streets around the French capital’s main thoroughfare have been evacuated and closed, with authorities warning the public to avoid the district.

Police officers block the access to the Champs Elysees in Paris. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The metro from Franklin Roosevelt to Georges Clemenceau, stations along the street, has also been closed.

Police have now flooded the area, with a column of police vans lining the Champs-Elysées.

A police helicopter has been spotted circling low over the city centre.

Reports have suggested that there was potentially more than one attacker.

Police attend the scene after an incident on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. Picture: AP

There is so far no information linking the incident to arrests that took place in the French capital earlier this week.

Police said those arrested had amassed an arsenal of weapons and bomb-making equipment in a flat they were living in, according to The Guardian.

The incident takes place just days before the first round of the French presidential elections.

A televised debate for the election, due to be aired live on Thursday evening, has been now suspended.

President François Hollande has called a crisis meeting with his prime minister and the interior minister.

French politicians have taken to Twitter, responding to the incident.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve tweeted; “Respects to the police officer killed on the Champs-Elysées this evening. Thoughts with his family. Solidarity with his injured colleagues and their loved ones.”

Presidential candidate François Fillon tweeted: “Tribute to security forces who give their lives to protect ours.”

More to follow >>>