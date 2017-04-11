One hurt in Borussia Dortmund team bus ‘bomb explosion’

Borussia Dortmund have announced a player was injured in an incident involving their team bus ahead of the Champions League match against Monaco.

The German club are due to play the French giants on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

The club confirmed Spanish defender Mark Bartra had been taken to hospital.

The game was expected to be called off.

They stated on the club’s Twitter account: “At the departure of our bus, an incident occurred. One person was injury. More information to follow.”

Reports in Germany have suggested an explosion caused the injury.

Dortmund police (@polizei_nrw_do) stated on Twitter: “In the area of #Dortmund #Hochsten, an #Explosion has taken place. We have strong forces on the ground. The situation is still unclear.”