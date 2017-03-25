One dead one wounded after Las Vegas Strip shooting

ONE person has been confirmed dead and another wounded following a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday afternoon.

A hospital spokeswoman has said that one person has been confirmed dead. Another person who was taken to hospital is described as being in a “fair condition”.

Las Vegas police have stated that the shooter has barricaded himself inside a bus, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Negotiators are currently on the scene. Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects.