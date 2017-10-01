OJ Simpson released after 9 years in jail

Have your say

OJ Simpson, the former American football player and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.

Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast said he was released early on Sunday.

The 70-year-old told the parole board that he wanted to live in Florida but the Florida Department of Corrections said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents.

Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room robbery of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.