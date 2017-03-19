North Korea conduct rocket test in ‘space programme’ breakthrough

North Korea has tested a new type of high-thrust engine to propel its rockets.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended the test at the Sohae launch site, according to a report by the Korean Central News Agency.

It said the test was intended to confirm the engine’s thrust power and gauge the reliability of its control system and structural safety.

The report on Sunday said the test was a success.

It provided little detail but indicated the engine is to be used for North Korea’s space and satellite-launching programme.

North Korea is banned by the United Nations from conducting long-range missile tests.

But it claims its satellite programme is for peaceful use, a claim many in the US and elsewhere believe is questionable.