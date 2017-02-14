Nokia 3310 ‘set to make a comeback’

The much-loved Nokia 3310 mobile phone is to be brought back - sort of.

The no-frills phone, seen as a replacement for the Nokia 3210, was first launched in the year 2000, although numerous variants - including the 3320 and 3395 - have been issued since.

And HMD Global Oy, the Finnish firm that owns exclusive rights to market phones under the Nokia brand, looks set to announce a ‘modern version’ of the classic phone.

The 3310 was often described as a ‘brick’ due to its apparent indestructibility and long battery life.

Games such as Snake II are still fondly remembered by former users.

With the modern 3310 expected to cost around €59, HMD seems hopeful that the price will encourage former 3310 owners on a nostalgia trip to purchase one as a back-up phone.

In 2015, the Nokia 3310 was named as one of the first ‘national emojis’ for Finland. Since its launch, 126 million have been sold worldwide.