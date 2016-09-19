New York explosion: police identify a suspect

New York police have identified a suspect wanted for questioning for Saturday’s explosion in the Chelsea suburb of the city.

The man has been identified as Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, a naturalised US citizen from Afghanistan.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released a photograph.

The explosion injured 29 people.

Both the detonated bomb, and a device found nearby, were shrapnel-filled pressure cookers, according to US media.

Authorities have warned the suspect, whose last known address was in New Jersey, should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

