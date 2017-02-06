MPs threaten boycott of Donald Trump during state visit

MPs have threatened to boycott President Trump during his state visit to the UK if he is granted the honour of speaking in the Palace of Westminster.

More than a quarter of MPs have signed a motion “deploring” Mr Trump’s actions since taking office.

They are also pushing for him to be denied the honour of addressing them, warning that they could boycott the event if it goes ahead.

The state visit offered to the US President by Prime Minister Theresa May last month had been expected to include a formal address by Mr Trump to MPs and peers in Westminster Hall.

The honour was granted to Barack Obama when he addressed both Houses of Parliament in 2011.

But amid deepening anger over his successor’s UK visit, 163 MPs have signed a motion demanding that Mr Trump be refused an opportunity to address Westminster.

The former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman led calls this weekend for senior female MPs to “empty chair” Mr Trump if he is allowed to address Parliament.

The former Conservative minister Anna Soubry also said she would think twice about attending such a speech.

The shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry is among the Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrat and Plaid Cymru MPs who have backed the early day motion.

Others who have signed Labour MP Stephen Doughty’s motion include the former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and former shadow Business Secretary Chuka Umunna.

