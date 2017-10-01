Search

Marseille railway station evacuated after ‘major police incident’

Eye-witnesses say a knifeman was shot at Marseille station. Picture: AFP/Getty Images
THE main railway station in Marseille has been evacuated after a ‘major police incident’ and reports of shots fired.

French police have warned members of the public to avoid the area around Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station while they investigate.

Early reports say a man was shot after wielding a knife. Others report only hearing gunfire.

French media reports that at least one man has been killed.

More to follow...