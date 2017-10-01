Marseille railway station evacuated after ‘major police incident’

THE main railway station in Marseille has been evacuated after a ‘major police incident’ and reports of shots fired.
French police have warned members of the public to avoid the area around Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station while they investigate.
Early reports say a man was shot after wielding a knife. Others report only hearing gunfire.
French media reports that at least one man has been killed.
More to follow...
