Man shot dead after attacking troops with knife in Brussels

Belgian soldiers shot a man in the centre of Brussels after he attacked troops with a knife, police said.

“A man armed with a knife attacked a group of soldiers. The soldiers fired at him and neutralised the individual,” said Belgian Federal Police spokesman Jonathan Pfunde.

Belgian prosecutors have said the man has died.

Belgium’s anti-terror crisis centre also said in a tweet that the soldiers had “neutralised” the man and that the “situation is under control”.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: “All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely.”

Associated Press television images from central Brussels showed police have sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital’s main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22, 2016 on the Brussels main airport and subway system.

