Macron accuses Russian media of propaganda during elections

French president Emmanuel Macron has made an extraordinary attack on two Russian media outlets, saying they acted as “propaganda” organs during France’s recent election campaign.

Speaking at a news conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin yesterday, Mr Macron accused Russia Today and Sputnik of spreading fake news, and said that was why he banned their reporters from his campaign headquarters during the race for the French presidency.

Mr Macron met Mr Putin at the royal palace in Versailles to talk about co-operating on fighting terrorism.

The Russian president rejected allegations that Moscow meddled in France’s presidential election. Speaking after talks with Mr Macron, he said Moscow did not try to influence the French vote.

However, he also defended his March meeting with Mr Macron’s rival in the presidential race, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Mr Putin described Ms Le Pen as a politician who wanted to develop friendly ties with Russia.

He said it would be strange if Russia rebuffed overtures from European politicians who want to strengthen relations, but added that the meeting did not represent an attempt to sway the race.

Mr Macron and Mr Putin emerged from three-hour talks exchanging smiles and hailing historic ties between the two nations, but their comments at a news conference reflected deep divides on multiple issues.

Mr Macron said he spoke to Mr Putin about LGBT rights in Chechnya, and about the rights of embattled non-governmental organisations in Russia, and vowed that he would be “constantly vigilant” on these issues.

Speaking with remarkable frankness, Mr Macron also attacked the two Russian media outlets that he said had spread “serious untruths” during the French presidential campaign.

He said: “When press outlets spread defamatory untruths they are no longer journalists, they are organs of influence. Russia Today and Sputnik were organs of influence during this campaign which, on several occasions, produced untruths about me and my campaign.

“I will not give an inch on this. Russia Today and Sputnik … behaved as organs of influence, of propaganda, of lying propaganda.”

He also said that any use of chemical weapons in Syria – where Russia is propping up the government of president Bashar al-Assad – is a “red line” for France and would be met by “reprisals” and an “immediate riposte” from France.

He did not specify what form such reprisals could take, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking Islamic State targets, as part of an international coalition.

Mr Macron portrayed the leaders’ meeting – their first since Macron took power – as just a first step in resetting the country’s relations with Russia, adding: “Big things are built over time.”