Lorry protest over Jungle camp causes chaos in Calais

A convoy of lorries has blockaded the main motorway into the port of Calais in a campaign for the Jungle migrant camp to be demolished.

British cross-Channel travellers are facing chaos as French shopkeepers, police, unionists and farmers join hauliers in blocking the A16, the arterial route around the town.

Hundreds of trucks, vans and tractors made their way to the junction at the entrance to the EuroTunnel yesterday morning.

They are refusing to move until the government takes action over the migrant crisis gripping the area.

Police have put roadblocks in place to stop vehicles entering the motorway and British holidaymakers have been left trying to navigate their way to the Shuttle or ferry terminals on unsigned back roads.

Matthew and Helen Bolton, from the Wirral, got lost trying to find their way to the Channel Tunnel.

The couple were on their way back from a camping holiday with their three children when they were diverted by police.

Mr Bolton, 33, said: “We have no idea where we’re going, we’re trying to get to the tunnel. Basically what the police have done is just block the road and not told you where to go – that’s what we’re a bit miffed by, really.”

EuroTunnel has advised travellers at Calais to find an alternative route to the terminal.

Hundreds of protesters marched on foot along the dual carriageway holding banners and waving placards.

Many displayed the tricolour flag, or signs saying “I love Calais” and “My port is beautiful, my town is beautiful” in French.

Antoine Ravisse, president of the Grand Rassemblement du Calaisis, a coalition of businesses, apologised to British families affected by the action.

He said the campaigners want assurances from the French government that the roads in Calais will be made safe again.

“The first point is we want the motorways safe again. It’s unacceptable that today in France you can’t travel without fear and without the certainty that you won’t be attacked,” he said.

“We apologise to our British friends – our economy depends very much on the business we do with England.

“We apologise to all the families but some of them have experienced very bad times and dangerous times and they will agree it can’t go on.”