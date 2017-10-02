Las Vegas shooting: Donald Trump labels shooting ‘act of pure evil’

US President Donald Trump has called the Las Vegas mass shooting an ‘act of pure evil’ in an address beamed live from the White House today.

President Trump hailed the emergency services for helping to prevent ‘further loss of life’ and for showing their ‘true professionalism’.

He went on to offer his sympathies with those affected by the shooting by saying, “we cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss”.

The Las Vegas mass shooting has so far claimed the lives of more than 50 people and left at least another 400 injured. It is the deadliest in US history.

The American leader said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet first responders and families of the victims.