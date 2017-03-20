Kim Kardashian West feared Paris robbers would rape and kill her

Kim Kardashian West said she thought she was going to be raped and killed by armed robbers when she was held at gunpoint in Paris.

The reality TV star said she “mentally prepped” herself after fearing she would be sexually assaulted as she spoke about her ordeal on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 36-year-old, who is married to rapper Kanye West, was alone in a private residence in the French capital when she was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by a group of masked men in October.

On the latest episode of the reality show, which aired in the US on Sunday, a tearful Kardashian West said she was in bed when robbers dressed in police uniforms broke into the property.

“He duck tapes my face and my mouth to get me to not yell or anything,” she said.

“He grabs my legs and I had no clothes on under.

“He pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought: ‘OK this is the moment they’re going to rape me.’

“I fully mentally prepped myself, and then he didn’t and he duck-tapped my legs together.

“Then he had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they’re totally going to shoot me in the head.”

The mother-of-two said she prayed that her sister Kourtney would have “a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed”.

“I have a family, I have my kids, my husband, my mum,” she added.

“I’m not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go.

Kardashian West said she pleaded “let me live” to the robbers as the hotel concierge, who was also held at gunpoint, acted as an interpreter.

“Tell them I have babies at home. Please I have a family, let me live.”

After the gang demanded she hand over her four million dollar (£3.2 million) ring, Kardashian West said they wanted money but she told them: “I don’t have any money.”

“They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs,” she added.

“That’s when I saw the gun, like clear as day.

“I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

Speaking to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, Kardashian West she had a “split second” to decide whether to try to escape.

“Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it,” she said.

“Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f*****.

“There’s no way out.”

Kardashian West said the robbers, who she believed had been following her actions on social media, put her in a bathroom and ran off.

During the show, West told his wife: “If anything happened to you, I wouldn’t have stopped until they were dead.”