Inauguration: Donald Trump to swear oath on Scots mother’s Bible

Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States by taking an oath upon a Bible given to him by his Scottish mother.

The President-Elect, who will be inaugurated later today, was given the book in 1955 by his mother Mary Anne Trump (née MacLeod) after he completed Sunday school.

Mary Anne MacLeod. Donald Trump's mother. Picture: Contributed/TSPL

Mary Trump, who died in 2012, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to America in 1930 at 18-years-old.

The book previously appeared in a campaign video during Mr Trump’s election campaign, where he thanked Evangelical Christians for supporting his bid for the White House.

READ MORE: The Scottish clan roots of Donald Trump

He said: “My mother gave me this Bible. This very Bible many years ago.

“It is very special to me.”

Mr Trump will also be sworn into office using a Bible that once belonged to Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican Commander-in-Chief and the man who famously abolished slavery in America.

The official inauguration ceremony will take place in Washington D.C. around 5pm GMT.