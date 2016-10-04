Hurricane Matthew crashes into Haiti with 145mph winds

Hurricane Matthew has roared across the south-western tip of Haiti with 145mph winds, uprooting trees and tearing roofs from homes in the impoverished country as the storm headed north towards Cuba and the east coast of Florida.

One person was killed in Haiti as the storm closed in, and three children and an adult died as their homes crumbled around them in neighbouring Dominican Republic, bringing the death toll from Matthew’s path through the Caribbean to at least seven.

A girl watches as authorities arrive to evacuate people from her house in Tabarre, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The center of Hurricane Matthew is expected to pass near or over southwestern Haiti on Tuesday, but the area is already experiencing rain from the outer bands of the storm. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

The dangerous category four storm blew ashore around dawn local time in a corner of Haiti where many people live along the coast in shacks of wood or simple concrete blocks.

Matthew has caused major damage though the extent is not immediately known, Marie Alta Jean-Baptiste, director of the country’s Civil Protection Agency, said.

“It’s much too early to know how bad things are, but we do know there are a lot of houses that have been destroyed or damaged in the south,” she said.

Haitian authorities had tried to evacuate people from the most vulnerable areas ahead of the storm, but many were reluctant to leave their property. Some sought shelter only after the worst was already upon them, making their way through debris-strewn streets amid pounding rain.

“Many people are now asking for help, but it’s too late because there is no way to evacuate them,” Fonie Pierre, director of Catholic Relief Services for the Les Cayes area, said as she huddled in her office with about 20 other people.

Matthew is expected to bring 15-25in of rain, and up to 40in in isolated places, along with a 10ft storm surge and battering waves.

Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman for the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami, said: “They are getting everything a major hurricane can throw at them.”

The storm has also dumped heavy rain, causing flooding, in Jamaica, and is forecast to head into the Bahamas after passing over Cuba.

Even Cuba’s mountains are not expected to have much effect on dampening down the storm, Hurricane Centre forecasters said.

Forecasters said Matthew could menace Florida towards the end of the week and push its way up the US east coast over the weekend.

“We do not know yet whether the centre of Matthew will actually come ashore in Florida. That’s possible,” said Rick Knabb, director of the Hurricane Centre.

“It also could go to the right and stay farther offshore. The farther offshore it is, the lesser the impacts will be, but the impacts are going to happen no matter what.”

The centre has issued a hurricane watch for south Florida, from Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard county line.

A tropical storm watch is also in effect from the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys north to south of Deerfield Beach, including Lake Okeechobee.

Florida governor Rick Scott has urged residents up and down the state’s east coast to start preparing for “direct impacts” from the storm.

Mr Scott was in the Florida Keys on Tuesday for a briefing on the storm, urging residents to take warnings seriously as he said “we cannot rule out a direct hit”.

He said heavy rain, spin-off tornadoes, high winds and beach erosion are among the concerns in Florida.

He asked residents to listen for directions from local officials and to “prepare for the worst and hope for the best”.

Mr Scott and other officials are urging people to have at least a three-day supply of food, water and medicine on hand. Residents are also advised to fill their vehicles with fuel, and keep their mobile phones charged in case of power blackouts.