Hillary Clinton declared ‘fit to serve as president’ by doctor

Hillary Clinton returned to the campaign trail yesterday after her doctor released a letter declaring her to be “recovering well” from pneumonia and remaining “fit to serve as President of the United States.”

The Democratic presidential candidate faces increased scrutiny about her health after a video showed her staggering while getting into a van on Sunday. Her campaign later disclosed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier.

The letter released on Wednesday by her campaign staff stated that Clinton underwent a chest scan that revealed she had “mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia,” according to her physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, chair of internal medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, New York.

She was treated with a 10-day course of Levaquin, an antibiotic used to treat infections.

The letter says the illness stemmed from seasonal allergies that developed into an upper respiratory tract infection. Clinton’s pneumonia symptoms began around the start of this month, and she saw Bardack on 2 September for a low-grade fever, congestion and fatigue.

Clinton, 68, was advised to rest and was put on a short course of antibiotics, but her condition worsened and she developed a cough.

After she become “overheated,” “dizzy” and “dehydrated” at a 9/11 memorial, Bardack examined Clinton at her New York home. She found that Clinton was “re-hydrating and recovering nicely.” She’s been evaluated by Bardack several times since and her condition has continued to improve, according to the letter.

Clinton planned to return to the campaign trail on Thursday after several days of rest.

Bardack did the right tests for her pneumonia and “she’s being treated appropriately,” said Dr. Mark Creager, director of the Dartmouth-Hitchkock heart and vascular centre in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and a past president of the American Heart Association.

The letter also notes that in January, during the run-up to the Iowa caucuses, Clinton developed a sinus and ear infection that was initially treated with antibiotics and steroids. After Clinton complained of worsening pain in her left ear over the next few weeks, she received a drainage tube in her left ear and her symptoms improved.

The letter from Clinton’s doctor made no mention of her weight, a key part of any medical exam, nor did a similar letter released last year.

In a similar move, Clinton’s Republican rival Donald Trump issued a letter from his doctor Harold N Bornstein, declaring himself to be in “excellent physical health.”

Mr Trump discussed the results of his physical ahead of the airing of a taped interview with TV personality Dr Oz.

He said he was 6ft 3ins and weighed 236 pounds (16.8 stone), giving him a body mass index falling into the “overweight” range.

He said his cholesterol is “good” and that he had “every single test” and they are good.